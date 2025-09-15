Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; should you buy, or sell?

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,883.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹819.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹345.35.

The buying on the counter came after the company inked a strategic agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Shantived Institute of Medical Sciences (Shantived Hospital), Agra, at a valuation of ₹260 crore, in

an all-cash deal.

Shantived Hospital is a prominent multi-speciality healthcare provider, catering to patients from Agra and the surrounding regions. Built across 1,65,000 sq. ft., the hospital currently operates about 150 beds, with an expandable capacity of 250 beds. The hospital is NABH accredited, offers all major super specialties, and is empaneled with major insurers and government schemes.

Currently operating at an occupancy of approximately 35 per cent, Shantived Hospital generated revenue of around ₹50 crore in FY2025. This facility will contribute meaningfully to Yatharth Hospital’s top and bottom line from Day 1 of integration. The Group aims to multiply the acquired facility’s revenue and profitability by significantly improving occupancy and operational efficiency over the coming years.