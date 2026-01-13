GTPL Hathway jumps 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

GTPL Hathway shares jumped 12.8 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹108.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted Q3FY26 results.

At 9:31 AM, GTPL Hathway’s share price was trading 9.07 per cent higher at ₹105.25 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 83,814.04. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,183.67 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹1,380 per share and a 52-week low at ₹231.3 per share.

GTPL Hathway Q3 results

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of the company stood at ₹11.1 crore, as compared to ₹10.2 crore a year ago, up 8.8 per cent. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹938.2 crore, as compared to ₹895.7 crore a year ago, up 4.7 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹118.9 crore, as against ₹113.8 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was stable at 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its active digital cable TV subscribers were 9.40 Mn as of December 31, 2025, and paying subscribers stood at 8.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹297 crore for Q3 FY26. Further, its broadband subscribers increased by 18,000 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) thus standing at 1,06,000. Broadband revenue increased by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 143.3 crore for Q3FY26. Homepass as of December 31, 2025, stood at 5.95 million, out of which approximately 75 per cent is available for FTTX conversion. Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹465 per month per subscriber, and average data consumption per user per month was 410 GB, an increase of 12 per cent Y-o-Y.