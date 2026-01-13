Stocks to Watch today, Jan 13: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Biocon

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting further updates on Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting further updates on US-India trade deal talks

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,914 points, up 55 points or 0.21 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher as investors brushed aside geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Venezuela, and a criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 3.3 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.05 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.32 per cent.

On Monday, US equities recovered from early losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.26 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 13, 2026: Q3 results today ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Indo Thai Securities, Oriental Hotels, Navkar Corporation, Sigma Solve, Artson, 5paisa Capital, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Intense Technologies, Tokyo Plast International, and Indbank Housing will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The Mumbai-based wealth management company reported total revenue of ₹305.7 crore in Q3FY26, up 25 per cent from ₹244 crore in Q3FY25. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹100.1 crore, up 30 per cent from 77.2 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹99,008 crore. GTPL Hathway: The company's consolidated revenue increased 5.1 per cent to ₹932.6 crore against ₹887.3 crore. Consolidated profit came in at ₹11 crore, up 8.2 per cent to ₹10.17 crore. Adani Energy: In its quarterly business update, Adani Energy Solutions said collection efficiency remained strong at 101.75 per cent Y-o-Y, while system availability was stable at 99.69 per cent. The company added 18.88 lakh smart meters during the quarter, taking the total installed base to 92.5 lakh. Its smart metering order book stands at 2.46 crore meters, with a revenue potential of ₹29,519 crore. The transmission business has an under-construction order book of ₹77,787 crore.

Biocon: The pharma major's board has The pharma major's board has approved a floor price of ₹387.74 per share for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares of up to ₹4,500 crore. The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent to the floor price, with the final issue price to be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers, according to a BSE filing. NBCC: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics for a healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem. Under the MoU, the two entities will work together across a range of healthcare-related areas.