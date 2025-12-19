Gujarat Ambuja shares rise 5% after commissioning maize fermentation plant

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Friday after the company commenced commercial production at its maize starch-based fermentation plant for manufacturing sodium gluconate.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.62 per cent during the day to ₹123 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹121 apiece, compared to a 0.63 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:30 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at the highest level since June 11 this year. Gujarat Ambuja has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,577.44 crore.

Gujarat Ambuja commences production at its plant Gujarat Ambuja Exports on Friday announced the commencement of commercial production at India’s first maize starch-based fermentation plant for manufacturing sodium gluconate, it said in an exchange filing. The facility, located in Hubli, Karnataka, has an installed capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum. Commercial operations began on December 19, 2025, at around 9:45 AM. The start of production marks a key milestone in the company’s strategic expansion into maize fermentation–based products, the company said. Gujarat Ambuja Exports plans to further scale up capacity by adding new products and aims to reach an aggregate installed capacity of 1,20,000 tonnes per annum in this segment by 2028, it added