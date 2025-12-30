Gujarat Kidney listing, Gujarat Kidney share price: Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, made a positive D-Street debut on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. The company’s shares listed at ₹120 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹6 per share or 5.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹114 per share.

On the BSE, Gujarat Kidney shares began trading at ₹120.75 per share, a premium of ₹6.75 per share or 6 per cent over the issue price.

Gujarat Kidney's listing, however, came above the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were exchanging hands at around ₹115.5 per share in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1.5 per share, or approximately 1.32 per cent over the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities.