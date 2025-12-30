Adani Ports breaks below this key indicator after nearly 4 months; details

ICICI Bank

Asahi India Glass

The above chart also shows that the stock is seen trading below the short-term moving averages - the 20-DMA and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹1,499 and ₹1,483, respectively.Last close: ₹1,343The stock has closed below the Supertrend line indicator for the first time since November 13, 2025, shows the above daily chart.Last close: ₹964Asahi India stock has closed below the Supertrend indicator for the first-time since April 11, 2025. In the interim period, the stock has rallied nearly 75 per cent to a high of ₹1,073 earlier this month, shows the daily chart.