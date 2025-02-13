Gulf Oil Lubricants share price jump 4% as ex-dividend date looms; details

Shares of Hinduja Group's lubricants maker company, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The company's share price advanced by 3.57 per cent to a day's high of Rs 1,174.40 per share on the BSE during intra-day trade.

The northward movement in Gulf Oil Lubricants share price came a day ahead of its ex-dividend date, scheduled for February 14. Notably, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each (1,000 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25. According to data available on the exchanges, the company has fixed Friday, February 14, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said interim dividend.

Gulf Oil Lubricants boasts a strong history of rewarding its shareholders with dividends. In 2024, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share and a final dividend of Rs 20 per share to its shareholders. It paid a dividend of Rs 25 per share in 2023 and Rs 5 per share in 2022, according to BSE data.

At the current market price, Gulf Oil Lubricants dividend yield stands at 3.45 per cent.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants and synergy products. The company is part of the Hinduja Group. Gulf Oil International (GOI), the parent of GOLIL, owns the Gulf brand globally.

Gulf Oil Lubricants market capitalization stands at Rs 5,724.48 crore on the BSE as of February 13, 2025. The lubricant maker company is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

Historically, Gulf Oil Lubricants shares have shown mixed performance. The company's share price has advanced around 13 per cent in the last year, while it dropped 12 per cent in the last six months. In the last one year, Gulf Oil Lubricants shares have yielded a return of 38 per cent to its shareholders. Gulf Oil Lubricants India shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,510 - Rs 808.30 per share on the BSE.

Gulf Oil Lubricants shares continued to rise on Thursday. At around 1:21 PM, the counter was seen trading at around Rs 1,161.10 per share, up 2.39 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,133.95 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 0.06 million equity shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants, estimated to be worth around Rs 7.03 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher. The BSE Sensex was quoted at around 76,556 levels, up 385.08 points or 0.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty50 traded higher by 130 points or 0.57 per cent at around 23,176 levels.