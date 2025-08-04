Home / Markets / News / Harsha Engineers shares jump 5% on ₹117-crore contract win; details here

Harsha Engineers shares jump 5% on ₹117-crore contract win; details here

Harsha Engineers shares rose 5 per cent after it received an ₹117 crore contract from a multinational company

Trading
Harsha Engineers shares gain 5 per cent on Monday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Harsha Engineers International rose nearly 5 per cent on Monday after it received an ₹117 crore contract from a multinational company for journal bearings and bushings. 
 
The industrial products maker's stock rose as much as 4.72 per cent during the day to ₹427 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 30 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹415 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Harsha Engineers has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,802 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Harsha Engineers secures ₹117-crore annual contract 

The company secured a recurring supply contract from a leading multinational company for the manufacture and delivery of journal bearings and bushings. The agreement, effective from July 31, 2025, is valued at approximately ₹117 crore per annum.
 
The contract, awarded by an international entity, spans an initial period of three years and covers both domestic and international supply requirements. The company confirmed that there is no involvement or interest from the promoter group or related entities in the awarding party.
 
The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
 
Last month, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Harsha Engineers Advantek, had commenced commercial production and invoicing at its newly established manufacturing plant in Gujarat.
 
In the March quarter, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2.39 crore, as against a net profit of ₹36.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹372.97 crore in Q4 FY25. 

About Harsha Engineers 

Harsha Engineers International positions itself as a core engineering and solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company, committed to continuous learning and innovation to deliver high-quality engineering products and solar solutions tailored to customer needs.
 
Since its inception, the company has executed turnkey solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, ranging from kilowatt to megawatt scale, using technologies such as polycrystalline and thin-film materials under its Solar EPC division.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 230 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

Premium

ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; here's why

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story