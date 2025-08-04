Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty above 24,600; SMIDs gain; Bajaj Finserv up 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 4, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap100 and SmallCap indices edged higher by 0.26 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Midcap index was trading at 56,770, up by 0.24 per cent. Whereas, Nifty Smallcap 100 was trading in red, down by 0.07 per cent, quoting 17,656 level.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Majority stocks from the BSE Sensex pack were trading in green, with Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Asian Paints among top gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal (Zomato) and Axis Bank were among the top laggards.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 80,800

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened at 80,808.86, up by 217 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 24,600

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 started the week at 24,624, up by 54 points or 0.24 per cent

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 165 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex was up by over 165 points or 0.21 per cent to end the pre-opening session at 80,765.83. 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 42 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 was up by 42.3 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 24,601.35 in pre-opening session on Monday. 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 results today | Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian cement manufacturer Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Escorts Kubota, Aditya Birla Capital, Marico, Ather Energy, Bosch, Delta Corp, and Siemens Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday. READ MORE 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Should you stay invested in Tata Power post Q1? Here's what analysts say

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power reported a resilient set of numbers in the June quarter of FY26, marked by steady growth in profit and operational metrics. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,262 crore. Post results, brokerages gave mixed reactions, acknowledging the structural growth story but diverging on near-term valuations and potential headwinds. READ MORE 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opec+ countries to boost oil production by 547,000 barrels per day

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A group of countries that are part of the Opec+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed to boost oil production, a move some believe could lower oil and gasoline prices, citing a steady global economic outlook and low oil inventories.
 
The group met virtually on Sunday and announced that eight of its member countries would increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September. READ MORE 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking for stock picks? Bet on Asian Paints, Schaeffler

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts are bullish on Asian Paints and  Schaeffler shares. Here's why

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: LT Foods, NMDC, SRF among top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist by Motilal Oswal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: LT Foods, NMDC, SRF and others carry a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise. READ MORE 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver rate today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890. READ MORE 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview: Check expectations for profit, Arpu

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel could see a healthy growth in earnings, when it reports its June quarter results for the current financial year (Q1FY26), due to robust subscriber addition and an improvement in average revenue per user (Arpu), suggest analysts.
 
While the telecom services provider's mobile wireless segment is expected to witness a steady growth during the quarter, they see the enterprise vertical posting a decline. READ MORE 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Open to US trade talks if Brazil treated as an equal, says Lula da Silva

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Brazil is open to trade talks with Donald Trump but only if his country is treated as an equal to the US, reiterating that he won’t bow to political pressure from the US president.
 
“We want to negotiate. We want to negotiate on equal terms,” Lula said Sunday at an event for his leftist Workers’ Party in Brasilia. “We will support our companies, defend our workers, and say, ‘Look, when you’re ready to negotiate, our proposals are on the table.’” READ MORE 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Tata Power, ABB India, and others will be in focus today. Here's why 
First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

