Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty above 24,600; SMIDs gain; Bajaj Finserv up 1%

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Finance
Markets
Budget 2025
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 4, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap100 and SmallCap indices edged higher by 0.26 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively
9:26 AM
9:23 AM
9:21 AM
9:19 AM
9:10 AM
9:09 AM
8:56 AM
8:51 AM
8:41 AM
8:34 AM
8:30 AM
8:28 AM
8:23 AM
8:14 AM
8:11 AM
8:07 AM
8:03 AM
7:31 AM
Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKET LIVEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyUS marketsAsian marketsnikkeiTrump tariffsIPOsSME IPOsGift NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexQ1 resultsIndia Inc earningsWall Street stocksGlobal stocksglobal stock marketUS InflationDelhiveryITCMarico
First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:49 AM IST