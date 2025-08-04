Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals has zoomed 20% at ₹527.10 in Monday's intra-day trade with a combined 3.82 million shares or 1.08% of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) Sarda Energy & Minerals reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹437 crore. The company had posted a PAT of ₹198 crore a year ago and ₹ 100 crore in the previous quarter.
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals share price today: Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals zoomed 20 per cent at ₹527.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
The stock price of smallcap iron & steel products company is quoting at its highest level since April 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹565.55 on March 19, 2025.
 
At 09:29 AM, Sarda Energy & Minerals was quoting 15 per cent higher at ₹504, as compared to 0.31 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 13-fold. A combined 3.82 million equity shares representing 1.08 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Sarda Energy & Minerals Q1 results 

 
In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) Sarda Energy & Minerals reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹437 crore. The company had posted a PAT of ₹198 crore a year ago and ₹ 100 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,633 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹926 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹1,239 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The Energy segment emerges as the growth engine contributing ₹800 crore in revenue (47 per cent of consolidated revenue) and ₹467 crore in Ebitda (67 per cent of consolidated Ebitda), thus transforming SEML into an energy powerhouse. Metals segment also posted a steady performance despite lower realizations, with stable volume growth, reflecting operational resilience, the company said.
 
On August 21, 2024, Sarda Energy & Minerals completed acquisition of SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited (SKS) pursuant to the Resolution Plan (RP) as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated August 13, 2024, under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).   ALSO READ | Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target 
Pursuant to the RP, Sarda Energy & Minerals amalgamated the whole of the undertaking of SKS along with all the properties, assets, liabilities, permits, licenses, investments etc. with itself as a going concern w.e.f. appointed date of September 1, 2024.
 
Results of the current and immediate previous quarter includes the numbers of SKS, hence not comparable with the first quarter of the previous periods, the company said in note of accounts.
 
Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals 
 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals at the end of June 2025 quarter.
 
As per shareholding pattern, Mukul Agrawal held 4 million equity shares or 1.14 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals.
 
According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holding in other notable listed companies, including Radico Khaitan, Hind Rectifiers, InfoBean Technologies, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.  ALSO READ | Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

About Sarda Energy & Minerals

 
Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Thermal and Hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of mineral and energy assets. It has a total operational Thermal Power capacity of 761.50 MW and Hydropower capacity of 167 MW. 
 
It is also an integrated steel producer of long steel products having a steel manufacturing facility at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and a leading producer and exporter of ferro alloys with manufacturing facilities at Raipur & Vizag.
 

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksSmallcapSarda Energy & MineralsQ1 resultsstock market tradingMarket trendsBSE SensexNifty50Indian equities

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

