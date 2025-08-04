Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

Sarda Energy & Minerals share price today: Shares of Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals zoomed 20 per cent at ₹527.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The stock price of smallcap iron & steel products company is quoting at its highest level since April 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹565.55 on March 19, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE At 09:29 AM, Sarda Energy & Minerals was quoting 15 per cent higher at ₹504, as compared to 0.31 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 13-fold. A combined 3.82 million equity shares representing 1.08 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Q1 results In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) Sarda Energy & Minerals reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹437 crore. The company had posted a PAT of ₹198 crore a year ago and ₹ 100 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,633 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹926 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹1,239 crore in Q4FY25. The Energy segment emerges as the growth engine contributing ₹800 crore in revenue (47 per cent of consolidated revenue) and ₹467 crore in Ebitda (67 per cent of consolidated Ebitda), thus transforming SEML into an energy powerhouse. Metals segment also posted a steady performance despite lower realizations, with stable volume growth, reflecting operational resilience, the company said.

ALSO READ | Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target On August 21, 2024, Sarda Energy & Minerals completed acquisition of SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited (SKS) pursuant to the Resolution Plan (RP) as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated August 13, 2024, under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Pursuant to the RP, Sarda Energy & Minerals amalgamated the whole of the undertaking of SKS along with all the properties, assets, liabilities, permits, licenses, investments etc. with itself as a going concern w.e.f. appointed date of September 1, 2024.

Results of the current and immediate previous quarter includes the numbers of SKS, hence not comparable with the first quarter of the previous periods, the company said in note of accounts. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals at the end of June 2025 quarter. As per shareholding pattern, Mukul Agrawal held 4 million equity shares or 1.14 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals. ALSO READ | Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell? According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holding in other notable listed companies, including Radico Khaitan, Hind Rectifiers, InfoBean Technologies, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.