ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; here's why

Technically, HUL seems favourably placed on charts compared to ITC as the former stock has recently witnessed the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart; and the key momentum oscillators are showing positive crossovers on the long-term chart. HUL is also seen trading above the trend line support across time-frames.On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹2,550 levels to notch further gains. Long-term chart shows that the stock can potentially soar towards ₹3,000-mark; with interim resistance likely around ₹2,620, ₹2,750 and ₹2,820 levels.