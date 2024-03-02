Havells, V-Guard, Voltas rally up to 5% on healthy outlook

Shares of household appliances companies Havells India, V-Guard Industries, and Voltas rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Saturday's special session on anticipation of better January-March quarter (Q4) on summer demand for fans and air-conditioners (ACs), along with rising infrastructure spends which may drive sales of cables and switchgears.

Shares of Havells India hit a new high of Rs 1,590.90, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. Since February, the stock has zoomed 23 per cent. A sharp run-up in the stock price has seen the market captialiation of Havells India inch towards Rs 1 trillion. The company's market capitalisation hit Rs 99,699 crore in the intra-day trade today.



Havells India Ltd is a leading FMEG (Fast moving electrical goods) and a consumer durable company, with a presence across 60 countries. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic electrical goods and consumer durables. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and Reo.

The company has indicated a positive demand outlook for the upcoming summer season and expects to earn better margins in Q4FY24 compared to those seen in Q3, as it expects a pickup in demand for fans and air conditioners. Cables, wires, and switches are also expected to do well on the back of rising infrastructure spending.



Through its multi-product portfolio serving a diverse consumer base, HDFC Securities believes Havells is well placed to benefit from the current uptick seen in private/government capex and real-estate tailwind, given it has a diverse product portfolio covering 70 per cent plus of household electric sockets; the company being among the top 3 players in most product categories; Lloyd's portfolio gaining traction; and on the back of innovation focus and its go-to-market strategy (GTM) expansion to become more omnipresent.

Separately, shares of V-Guard Industries, too, hit a new high of Rs 344.75, up 2 per cent on the BSE. In the past one week, the stock has rallied 11 per cent as compared to the 1.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 382 per share.

With visible signs of demand revival (since December) and expectations of a good summer season, the management is optimistic about stronger topline growth in Q4.

Given its newly constituted team (including a south-focused sales team) and preparations for scaling up its e-commerce/MT presence, Sunflame's growth rate could accelerate in the upcoming quarters. HDFC Securities is baking in 210bps margin improvement for FY23-26 due to a softening RM basket, stabilising manufacturing operations, and operational leverage.

That apart, shares of Voltas, the global air conditioning and engineering services provider of the Tata Group, hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,139, rising 5 per cent in the intraday trade.