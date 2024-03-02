Special Stock Market Session LIVE:Sensex up 100pts; trading resumes 11:30am

Stock market updates on March 02, 2024: Benchmark indices started extended gains in Saturday special trading session on the back of upbeat mood on Dalal Street aided by positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high at 73,982, and settled the first trading sesion 115 points higher at 73,860. The NSE Nifty 50 scaled a new summit at 22,420, and quoted at 22,395.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Wpro were the top gainers among the Sensex 30 pack. On the other hand, ICICI Bank and NTPC traded with marginal losses.

The broader indices - BSE MidCap and SmallCap advanced 0.6 per cent each.