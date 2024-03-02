Special Stock Market Session LIVE:Sensex up 100pts; trading resumes 11:30am

Stock market updates on March 02, 2024: Benchmark indices started extended gains in Saturday special trading session on the back of upbeat mood on Dalal Street aided by positive global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high at 73,982, and settled the first trading sesion 115 points higher at 73,860. The NSE Nifty 50 scaled a new summit at 22,420, and quoted at 22,395.
Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Wpro were the top gainers among the Sensex 30 pack. On the other hand, ICICI Bank and NTPC traded with marginal losses.
The broader indices - BSE MidCap and SmallCap advanced 0.6 per cent each.
Equity markets will resume trading at 11:30 AM for the second special session of the day. The NSE and BSE will now switch trading to the Disaster Recovery site to test preparedness for any unforeseen events. Trading will close at 12:30 noon. Exchanges have capped the maximium limit, both on the upper and lower side, at 5 per cent for individual stocks in today's trading session.
Global cues
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled fresh record highs after the manufacturing PMI growth contracted to 47.1 per cent as against 49.1 per cent in January. This was the 16th straight month that the PMI remained below 50-mark.
The weak economic data blostered hopes of interest rate cut later this year. Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 0.8 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
The US 10-year treasury bond yield dipped sharply to 4.186 per cent. Brent Crude Oil futures rose nearly 2 per cent to 83.46 per barrel.
RBI may undertake comprehensive review of architecture of payment banks
This all-encompassing exercise, almost a decade after licensing terms were issued on November 27, 2014, is to take into account standards of governance, the viability of the payment bank (PB) business model, and changes, if any, if needed. This will also impact PBs seeking to convert into small finance banks (SFBs), as a comprehensive review of the regulatory capital framework for the latter is also under consideration, as mentioned in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (2022-23). READ MORE
10:18 AM
NLC India jumps 5% as ICRA reaffirms rating on NCDs worth Rs 2,000 cr
At 9:45 am, the stock traded around Rs 231, up 4.6 per cent on volumes of around 45,000 shares. The stock exchanges have capped the maximum permissible limit at 5 per cent for today's special trading sessions for all stocks. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 73,900 levels. READ MORE
10:02 AM
9:53 AM
Torrent Power soars 5% on bagging orders of Rs 3,140 cr; up 66% in 6 mths
To meet the high power demand in coming months, NTPCV Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subidiary of NTPC, has awarded a Rs 440 crore contract to Torrent Power, under which it will supply power from its gas based power plant. READ MORE
9:42 AM
Matrimony.com declines 2.5% as Google Play Store delists app
>> Apps of Info Edge's job-search business Naukri, real estate business 99acres and Matrimony.com's flagship BharatMatrimony have been delisted from Google Play Store, among several others for failing to pay service fees for the use of the app store.
>> Info Edge slips 2%
9:40 AM
Aurobindo Pharma rises over 1.5% as USFDA gives final nod to Fingolimod capsules
>> The pharma company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg.
9:36 AM
Welspun Corp subsidiary sets up manufacturing facility in MP
>> The company’s step-down subsidiary, Sintex Advance Plastics (SAPL), plans to set up a manufacturing facility for plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 400 crore.
9:34 AM
JSW Steel off highs; co signs MoU with Govt of Italy
>> The company's step-down subsidiary, JSW Steel Italy SRL, has signed a MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy, the Tuscany Region and the Municipality of Piombino to commence and relaunch the steelworks site of Piombino.
9:30 AM
Torrent Power gains 4% on order win worth Rs 440 crore
>> It has bagged a project worth Rs 440 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for the supply of power from gas based power projects.
9:28 AM
Axis Bank dips in strong market; lender to raise Rs 4,000 cr
>> It will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs. The base issue is worth Rs 1,000 crore and the green shoe option will be Rs 3,000 crore.
9:23 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices add 0.5% each
9:22 AM
Sectoral trends :: Media index rises 1%, Nifty Bank dips slightly
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Tata Steel, L&T lead index gains, NTPC, financials weak
9:18 AM
OPENING BELL :: Nifty hits record high of 22,421
9:16 AM
OPENING BELL :: Sensex starts at record high, nears 74,000
>> Sensex hits record high of 73,982
9:11 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tops 22,400
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex up 100 pts
9:07 AM
ALERT :: All stocks in cash, F&O segment to have 5% upper circuit today
9:05 AM
ALERT :: Currency, Commodity markets shut today
9:01 AM
Foreign exchange reserves rise by $2.9 billion to $619 billion: RBI data
Foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $619 billion in the week ended February 23, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The total reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets which increased by $2.4 billion in the week. READ MORE