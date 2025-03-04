HBL Engineering gains 5% on bagging Rs 148 crore order from Bhopal Division

HBL Engineering shares gained 4.6 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 444.4 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

Around 2:46 AM, HBL Engineering share price was up 2.04 per cent at Rs 433.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 72,936.17. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 12,008.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 738.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 378.95 per share.

The order is worth Rs 148.44 crore for the provision of KAVACH in Bina-Itarsi- Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section, and UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda of Bhopal Division Over West Central Railway.

ALSO READ: HBL Engineering slumps 15% after posting weak Q3 results; PAT down 26% "We would like to inform you that a Letter of Acceptance from "Bhopal Division of West Central Railway” has been received in the name of HBL-Shivakriti Consortium for an order worth Rs.148.44 Crores (inclusive of GST at 18 per cent) for provision of KAVACH in Bina-Itarsi- Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section and UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda of Bhopal Division Over West Central Railway," the filing read.

In Q3, HBL Engineering reported a decline of 26 per cent in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 58.38 crore as compared to Rs 78.45 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review slipped 24.8 to Rs 450.5 crore as compared to Rs 599.25 crore a year ago.

Also Read

HBL Engineering specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a wide range of power solutions. Founded in 1977, the company has earned recognition in various industries, including telecommunications, defense, energy, railways, and renewable energy. HBL is particularly known for its expertise in providing backup power solutions, such as batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. The company’s products are widely used in mission-critical applications where reliable power is essential.

In the past one year, HBL Engineering shares have lost 16.4 per cent against Sensex's decline of 1 per cent.