Shares of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after it said that it executed a ₹3,364 crore reduction in corporate guarantee to its associate company Prolific Resolution Pvt. Ltd.

The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 4.99 per cent during the day to ₹19.13 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.35 per cent higher at ₹18.8 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:03 AM.

Shares of the company have fallen 6.8 per cent so far this month and currently trade 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 41 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hindustan Construction has a market capitalisation of ₹4,956.03 crore.

HCC cuts guarantee exposure on associate firm’s debt Hindustan Construction said it has significantly reduced its exposure to debt arising from a corporate guarantee issued for loan facilities availed by Prolific Resolution Pvt. Ltd. (PRPL), its associate company. HCC had earlier transferred about ₹2,854 crore of debt and ₹6,508 crore of awards and claims to PRPL while retaining a 49 per cent equity stake. The company had also provided a 100 per cent corporate guarantee on PRPL’s debt. With accrued interest, PRPL’s total debt stands at around ₹3,935 crore, while awards and claims total ₹6,325 crore. Following approvals from PRPL’s lenders, its board and other stakeholders, HCC’s guarantee obligation has now been reduced to ₹571 crore, equivalent to 20 per cent of the principal amount transferred.