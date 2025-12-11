Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trn market cap club, up 58% from Feb low; what next?

Eicher Motors share price today

Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high at ₹7,324, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the parent company of Royal Enfield (RE), a global manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles, was trading higher for the second straight day, surging 3 per cent during the period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 84,308 at 09:38 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the market price of Eicher Motors has zoomed by 52 per cent as against a 7.4 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. The stock has bounced back 58 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹4,644.10 touched on February 17, 2025.

Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trillion market cap club A sharp rise in stock price of the company has seen Eicher Motors join the ₹2 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) club. The company’s market cap touched ₹200,897 crore (₹2.01 trillion) on the BSE today, data shows. Eicher Motors became the second two-wheeler company to achieve this feat. Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹2.50 trillion, while TVS Motor Company (₹1.71 trillion) and Hero MotoCorp (₹1.2 trillion). Analysts see more upside in Eicher Motors stock price Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking, in a note said that Eicher Motors continues to trade at fresh all-time highs, reflecting strong and sustained momentum.

According to the analyst, Eicher Motors has displayed a robust structural setup, marked by a sharp advance since July 2025 and a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. After its swift rally, it entered a brief, low-volume consolidation phase, forming a stable elevated base near its short-term moving averages. Each consolidation has been absorbed quickly, followed by renewed buying interest, reinforcing the ongoing bullish trend and indicating further upside potential. Traders may consider long positions even in the current volatile market environment, as the stock continues to show remarkable stability. Ajit Mishra has recommended ‘buy’ on Eicher Motors with a target price of ₹7,900 with a stop-loss of ₹7,050.

Meanwhile, the festive season has been particularly very encouraging for Eicher Motors, driven by robust demand, record bookings and the sustained consumer confidence and a clear reflection of brand strength. Eicher Motors's RE reported healthy volume prints for the month of November 2025 with total volumes up by 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 100,670 units (maintaining 1 lakh units monthly prints) wherein >350 cc segment reported a de-growth of 6 per cent YoY. Domestic led the growth charge for the month growing 25 per cent YoY at 90,405 units.

The government announced GST 2.0 reforms thereby reducing GST rates for the automobile sector across the segments and value chain, small cars, 2-W’s up to 350cc, and 3-Ws to 18 per cent GST vs. 28 per cent earlier which enables the 2W domain to expect healthy volume growth in FY26E led up upbeat demand sentiments in the rural economy amid healthy farm produce and positive 2025 monsoons, analysts at ICICI Securities said. Eicher Motors is entering a multi-year upcycle driven by a refreshed and expanding portfolio which includes recent updates to the Meteor, Classic and Hunter lines, new colourways, and the steady ramp-up of premium platforms such as the Himalayan and Shotgun all of which have materially lifted inquiry-to-booking conversions and supported record quarterly volumes.