Home / Markets / News / Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trn market cap club, up 58% from Feb low; what next?

Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trn market cap club, up 58% from Feb low; what next?

Eicher Motors stands well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, backed by a strong brand, disciplined cost control, and prudent capital allocation, believe analysts at ICICI Securities.

Royal Enfield
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Eicher Motors share price today

 
Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high at ₹7,324, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the parent company of Royal Enfield (RE), a global manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles, was trading higher for the second straight day, surging 3 per cent during the period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 84,308 at 09:38 AM.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the market price of Eicher Motors has zoomed by 52 per cent as against a 7.4 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. The stock has bounced back 58 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹4,644.10 touched on February 17, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trillion market cap club

 
A sharp rise in stock price of the company has seen Eicher Motors join the ₹2 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) club. The company’s market cap touched ₹200,897 crore (₹2.01 trillion) on the BSE today, data shows.
 
Eicher Motors became the second two-wheeler company to achieve this feat. Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹2.50 trillion, while TVS Motor Company (₹1.71 trillion) and Hero MotoCorp (₹1.2 trillion).

Analysts see more upside in Eicher Motors stock price

 
Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking, in a note said that Eicher Motors continues to trade at fresh all-time highs, reflecting strong and sustained momentum. 
 
According to the analyst, Eicher Motors has displayed a robust structural setup, marked by a sharp advance since July 2025 and a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. After its swift rally, it entered a brief, low-volume consolidation phase, forming a stable elevated base near its short-term moving averages. 
 
Each consolidation has been absorbed quickly, followed by renewed buying interest, reinforcing the ongoing bullish trend and indicating further upside potential. Traders may consider long positions even in the current volatile market environment, as the stock continues to show remarkable stability. Ajit Mishra has recommended ‘buy’ on Eicher Motors with a target price of ₹7,900 with a stop-loss of ₹7,050.
 
Meanwhile, the festive season has been particularly very encouraging for Eicher Motors, driven by robust demand, record bookings and the sustained consumer confidence and a clear reflection of brand strength.  ALSO READ | Tejas Networks share up 3% on securing this deal; check all details inside 
Eicher Motors’s RE reported healthy volume prints for the month of November 2025 with total volumes up by 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 100,670 units (maintaining 1 lakh units monthly prints) wherein >350 cc segment reported a de-growth of 6 per cent YoY. Domestic led the growth charge for the month growing 25 per cent YoY at 90,405 units.
 
The government announced GST 2.0 reforms thereby reducing GST rates for the automobile sector across the segments and value chain, small cars, 2-W’s up to 350cc, and 3-Ws to 18 per cent GST vs. 28 per cent earlier which enables the 2W domain to expect healthy volume growth in FY26E led up upbeat demand sentiments in the rural economy amid healthy farm produce and positive 2025 monsoons, analysts at ICICI Securities said.
 
Eicher Motors is entering a multi-year upcycle driven by a refreshed and expanding portfolio which includes recent updates to the Meteor, Classic and Hunter lines, new colourways, and the steady ramp-up of premium platforms such as the Himalayan and Shotgun all of which have materially lifted inquiry-to-booking conversions and supported record quarterly volumes. 
 
Eicher Motors stands well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, backed by a strong brand, disciplined cost control, and prudent capital allocation. With tailwind expected from GST 2.0 reforms in the coming months, the brokerage firm said it continues with BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7,850.  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,800; SMIDs in green; India VIX rises 3%

Tejas Networks share up 3% on securing this deal; check all details inside

Bank of India announces update on NCDs, stock advances 2%; check details

Muted FY26 to fuel strong FY27 sales, profit rebound for India Inc: CLSA

PL Capital upgrades Mahindra Finance to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold'; check why

Topics :The Smart InvestorEicher Motors Royal Enfieldstock market tradingMarket trendsEicher Motorstwo wheelers

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story