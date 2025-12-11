Tejas Networks share up 3% on securing this deal; check all details inside

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Tejas Networks share price today: Tejas Networks share price rose up to 2/56 per cent to an intraday high of ₹473.65 per share on Thursday, December 11, 2025.
At 9:42 AM, Tejas Networks share price was off highs, but continued to trade 0.4 per cent higher at 463.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 84,197.32 levels.
Why did Tejas Networks share price rise today?
Tejas Networks shares rose after the company announced that it has secured IP routing equipment purchase contracts for 7 of the 12 BharatNet Phase-III packages awarded so far, making it the largest supplier in terms of the number of packages won.
BharatNet is a flagship Government of India initiative aimed at transforming rural connectivity by bridging the digital divide between urban and rural regions. Phase III focuses on building a robust, reliable and scalable middle-mile network using IP-MPLS technology to deliver high-quality broadband to every rural citizen.
Sanjay Malik, chief strategy and business officer of Tejas Networks said, “We are delighted to maintain our track record of being a leading telecom equipment partner for BharatNet deployments, as in the previous phases of this prestigious program. It is a reflection of our growing stature as a world-class telecom OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with highly differentiated, next-generation products that meet global quality and performance standards.” ALSO READ | Hubtown shares tank 12% in trade; here's what's worrying investors
As part of this national rollout, Tejas will supply its TJ1400 family of next-generation access and aggregation routers, indigenously designed, developed and widely deployed across mission-critical networks.
Under BharatNet Phase III, these routers will be installed across 9 states (Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur) and 5 union territories. In total, more than 50,000 TJ1400 routers will be deployed across 57,000 Gram Panchayats and 2,000 Blocks.
For this phase, Tejas is collaborating with five major Project Implementing Agencies: NCC, Polycab, Invenia-STL Networks, GR Infraprojects and ITI.
Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking equipment for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government organisations in over 75 countries. The company is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) as the majority shareholder.
