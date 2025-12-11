Tejas Networks share up 3% on securing this deal; check all details inside

Tejas Networks share price today: Tejas Networks share price rose up to 2/56 per cent to an intraday high of ₹473.65 per share on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

At 9:42 AM, Tejas Networks share price was off highs, but continued to trade 0.4 per cent higher at 463.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 84,197.32 levels.

Why did Tejas Networks share price rise today?

Tejas Networks shares rose after the company announced that it has secured IP routing equipment purchase contracts for 7 of the 12 BharatNet Phase-III packages awarded so far, making it the largest supplier in terms of the number of packages won.

BharatNet is a flagship Government of India initiative aimed at transforming rural connectivity by bridging the digital divide between urban and rural regions. Phase III focuses on building a robust, reliable and scalable middle-mile network using IP-MPLS technology to deliver high-quality broadband to every rural citizen. ALSO READ | Hubtown shares tank 12% in trade; here's what's worrying investors Sanjay Malik, chief strategy and business officer of Tejas Networks said, “We are delighted to maintain our track record of being a leading telecom equipment partner for BharatNet deployments, as in the previous phases of this prestigious program. It is a reflection of our growing stature as a world-class telecom OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with highly differentiated, next-generation products that meet global quality and performance standards.”