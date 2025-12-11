Dixon, ITC Hotels 'Death Cross' alert: Stocks down upto 32% from 2025 highs

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
MidCap stocks - Dixon Technologies (India) and ITC Hotels have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the technical charts. The term 'Death Cross' is used when the short-term 50-day moving average (50-DMA) falls below the long-term 200-DMA. In general, 'Death Cross' is termed as a bearish technical chart pattern signaling a potential downturn or likely weakness for the underlying stock. The daily charts show that Dixon Technologies stock has cracked up to 32.3 per cent from its calendar year (2025) high of ₹18,471 hit on September 25, 2025. Similarly, ITC Hotels share has shed 26.6 per cent from its 2025 high of ₹261.62 registered on July 21, 2025. In December alone, Dixon Technologies has slipped 13.7 per cent, while ITC Hotels has dropped 8 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 has dipped nearly 1.7 per cent, and the Sensex was down 1.6 per cent. On Thursday, Dixon Technologies stock traded with a gain of 1.1 per cent at ₹12,490. Whereas, ITC Hotels was up 0.3 per cent at ₹192.
Dixon Technologies stock chart
Death Cross: 50-DMA: ₹15,391; 200-DMA: ₹15,531
ITC Hotels stock chart
Death Cross: 50-DMA: ₹212.17; 200-DMA: ₹213.17 Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities had recently initiated coverage on ITC Hotels with a 'BUY' rating, citing strong growth visibility supported by its 'asset-right' expansion strategy, new property additions and rising operating leverage. "We initiate coverage with a BUY rating on ITC Hotels and a target price of ₹250. We value the company at a Dec'27E EV of ₹478.2 billion - for its hotel business at 27x Dec'27E EV/EBITDA of ₹17.7bn at a 15 per cent discount to our target multiple of 32x for Indian Hotels", ICICI Securities said in its research note. The anticipated target price translates into a potential upside of 30.2 per cent for ITC Hotels stock from current levels. The brokerage firm sees slower growth in occupancies or room rates and delays in executing upcoming hotel assets as potential key risks. READ MOREDisclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.