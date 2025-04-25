HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of information technology (IT) giant HCL Technologies, 360 ONE WAM, ABB India, and six others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the week from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders. The others to feature in the list include Tanla Platforms, Vesuvius India, Gujarat Intrux, KSB, Mold-Tek Packaging, and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts.

Data available on the BSE suggest that these shares are set to trade ex-dividend next week. The ex-dividend date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible to claim the dividend. The companies, however, finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among them, heavy electrical equipment maker ABB India has announced the highest (final) dividend of ₹33.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date for the same being set on May 3, 2025. This is followed by HCL Technologies , which has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share for its shareholders. The tech giant has set April 28 as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

Meanwhile, metal flow engineering player Vesuvius India has announced a final dividend of ₹14.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date set for May 1, 2025.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details:

Company Name Record Date Dividend Type Dividend Amount Payment Date HCL Technologies April 28, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 18 April 28, 2025 360 ONE WAM April 29, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 6 April 29, 2025 Tanla Platforms April 30, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 6 April 30, 2025 Vesuvius India April 30, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 14.50 May 1, 2025 ABB India May 2, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 33.50 May 3, 2025 Gujarat Intrux May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 10 May 2, 2025 KSB May 2, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 4 May 2, 2025 Mold-Tek Packaging May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 2 May 2, 2025 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 5 May 2, 2025

Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day.