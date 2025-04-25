ACC sees worst day since November last year after Q4 results; here's why

Shares of Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer tumbled over 6 per cent on Friday after its profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) declined 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

ACC's stock fell as much as 6.5 per cent during the day to ₹1,931 per share, the worst intraday loss since November 21 this year, according to Bloomberg data. The stock trimmed losses to trade 5 per cent lower at ₹1,961 apiece, compared to a 1.38 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 12:11 PM.

The company's shares recovered about 17 per cent from its recent lows, before falling 6 per cent during the Friday's intraday session. The stock has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 1.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 . The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹36,862.64 crore, according to BSE data.

ACC Q4 Results breakdown

The company's a net profit for the fourth quarter declined 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,51.03 crore. The Adani-owned company’s revenue from operations grew 12.7 per cent to ₹5,991.67 crore amid higher trade sales volume and share of premium products in trade sales. Revenue growth surpassed Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹5,904 crore. The company’s total expenses in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹5,514.82 crore, up 13.11 per cent Y-o-Y.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹830 crore, down 0.84 per cent. Ebitda margin declined to 13.7 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 15.5 per cent the year before.

ACC management commentary

"As we conclude this FY, ACC stands stronger, more agile and future-ready. This year has been marked by strategic milestones that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry," said Vinod Bahety, the company’s whole-time director and chief executive officer. "Our capacity expansion initiatives, including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and the booming demand of the nation," he said.