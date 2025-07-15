However, the weekly chart shows that the stock is now trading close to its key trend line support, which more or less converges with the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) around ₹1,520 levels. This level also coincides with the April gap-up low of ₹1,515 levels. Thus, suggesting that the stock can find considerable support around ₹1,515 - ₹1,533 range.In case the stock breaks below this support zone, HCL Tech may then extend the fall towards ₹1,370 levels - this implies a potential downside risk of nearly 12per cent from present levels.In order to negate the sentiment; the stock will need to climb back above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹1,600 levels. Key hurdles on the upside can be anticipated around ₹1,640 and ₹1,670 levels.