Tejas Networks share price tanked on the back of weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs ₹193.87 crore in the June quarter of FY26, as against a profit of ₹77.48 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations nosedived about 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹202 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹1,563 crore Q1FY25.

Sumit Dhingra, CFO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q1FY26 we had a revenue of ₹202 crore and a net loss of ₹194 crore, largely due to lower revenue. We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,241 crore, representing a Q-o-Q growth of 22 per cent. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO for supply of RAN equipment worth ₹1,526 crore."