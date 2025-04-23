HCL Tech nos propel IT stks; banks dip; Here's what kept traders busy today

Stock market closing bell, April 23, 2025: Shares of information technology (IT) related companies ruled the D-Street on Wednesday, April 22. Shares of Shares of information technology (IT) related companies ruled the D-Street on Wednesday, April 22. Shares of HCL Technologies' fourth quarter results for the previous financial year met the street's expectations, while the revenue growth for the year came in line with guidance, fueling optimism among investors.

The benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty50 ended higher, extending their winning streak for the 7th consecutive session.

Overall, the market's breadth remained positive on Wednesday, as 1,516 out of 2,931 traded stocks on NSE settled higher, while 1,340 posted declines, and 75 remained unchanged. BSE Sensex climbed 520.90 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 80,116.49, and NSE Nifty50 ended 161.70 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 24,328.95 levels on Wednesday. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, and Infosys were among the top gainers among the Nifty50 constituent stocks, ending higher by up to 7.74 per cent. Conversely, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Grasim, State Bank of India, and Eicher Motors were among the top laggards, ending lower by up to 2.09 per cent. Midcap shares outperformed others in the broader basket. Meanwhile, among sectors, Auto, Pharma, Metal, FMCG, and Realty ended higher, while Banks, Consumer Durables, and Financial Services witnessed profit booking.Overall, the market's breadth remained positive on Wednesday, as 1,516 out of 2,931 traded stocks on NSE settled higher, while 1,340 posted declines, and 75 remained unchanged.

Among the broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled higher by 1.18 per cent and 0.44 per cent respectively. Waaree Renewable Energy was the top gainer among the space, ending higher by 14.76 per cent.

IT, Auto outperform; banks deline

Among the sectoral indices on Nifty, the IT index settled with gains of 4.34 per cent, with all the 10 constituent stocks posting gains in the range of 2.73 per cent to 7.74 per cent. HCL Tech, Coforge, and Oracle Financial Services were the top gainers among others.