Schaeffler India share price declines 4% on ex-dividend date; details here

Schaeffler India share price today: Shares of auto components and equipment manufacturer Shares of auto components and equipment manufacturer Schaeffler India declined 3.66 per cent to log an intra-day low of ₹3,214 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, April 23.

The company's shares continue to trade lower. At 2:22 PM on Wednesday, Schaeffler India shares were quoted trading at around ₹3,259.80 apiece, down 1.46 per cent from its previous close on the NSE.

The fall in the company's share price came in line with the company's dividend announcements as today markets are ex-dividend.

Schaeffler India dividend 2025

Schaeffler India in an exchange filing has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹28 per equity share of face value ₹2 each. However, this remains subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 30, 2025.

The company has set April 23, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, Schaeffler India said in an exchange filing.



"The Record Date for the purpose of the 62nd Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) and identifying the list of members eligible for the payment of Dividend is Wednesday, April 23, 2025," Schaeffler India said in a release.

Schaeffler India dividend yield

At the current market price, Schaeffler India's dividend yield stands at 0.86 per cent.

Schaeffler India dividend history:

Schaeffler India, according to the data available on the NSE, has paid a dividend of ₹26 per share in 2024, ₹24 per share in 2023, ₹16 per share in 2022, and ₹38 per share in 2021.

Schaeffler India share price history:

Schaeffler India shares have posted a decline of 16 per cent in the last six months, and 1 per cent in the last one year. The company's shares have declined nearly 5 per cent for the year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 2 per cent this year.

The auto maker company's shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹4,951 apiece on June 18, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of ₹2,823 per share on April 7, 2025 on the NSE.

About Schaeffler India:

Schaeffler India is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-precision roller and ball bearings, engine systems and transmission components, chassis applications, clutch systems and related machine-building manufacturing activities. Its manufacturing units are located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The company offers a diverse range of products and services in three business segments: Automotive, Industrial and Automotive Aftermarket. In addition, the company also provides training to key garage influencer groups and holds fleet workshops for automotive aftermarket and industrial distribution markets. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹50,951.87 crore on the NSE.