HDFC AMC net up 12% in Q1; Abakkus MF launches large & midcap fund

HDFC AMC net up 12% to Rs 837 crore in Q1

HDFC AMC on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 837 crore for the June quarter. Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 748 crore. Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1100 crore. The AMC managed average assets of Rs 9.4 trillion through its mutual fund (MF) schemes during the quarter, which is 11.2 per cent of the total assets of the MF industry. Its MF schemes recorded 17.2 million systematic transactions in June 2026 valued at Rs 4,810 crore.