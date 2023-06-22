HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

While the trend is sideways, major move is expected only above the 200-DMA. A breakout may see a rally heading in the direction of Rs 800-mark, its next crucial barrier, as per the daily set-up. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

To breakout on the upside, the counter requires to surpass the 200-DMA placed at Rs 723, with aggressive volume. The stock must then show consistency over the same to build bullish underlying momentum. Support for the current trend exists at Rs 679 level.