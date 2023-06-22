Weekly F&O Expiry: Traders expect Nifty to hold 18,800, shows option data

The highest OI among Nifty Puts is observed at 18,800 Strike Price followed by 18,700 and 18,500. Further, the 18,800 and 18,850 Puts saw significant build-up in OI on Wednesday, signifying that traders expect the Nifty to not dip much below the 18,800 level in the near-term.

Meanwhile, based on the Nifty options open interest (OI) for the weekly expiry, the bulls seem confident of a new peak being registered sooner rather than later. The PCR (Put Call Ratio) for today's (weekly Thursday) expiry stands at 1.1; indicating presence of higher OI in Nifty Puts when compared with Calls.