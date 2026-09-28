Jefferies sees 27% rise in HDFC Bank in bull case; what's driving optimism?

Earnings estimate: Base vs bull case

In a bull-case scenario, Jefferies sees loan CAGR of 14 per cent over FY25-29E compared with 13 per cent in base case. Meanwhile, NIMs are seen slightly elevated at 3.4 per cent during the same period in bull case as against 3.3 per cent in base case.

It further pointed out that HDFC Bank has seen higher growth in corporate & secured lending segments and share of loans to PSUs in total credit has risen over the past year."These, along with repricing of loan rates downwards, have been a drag on NIMs. Like most large banks, HDFC Bank could benefit from any rate hikes as c.70 per cent of loans are linked to EBLR/floating, but a recalibration of the risk profile towards higher risk-adjusted segments could support ROA expansion," it said.