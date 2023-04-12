Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

The stock of Bank of Baroda is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View
The Nifty index rose for the seventh consecutive session on April 11, helped by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 0.56 per cent or 98.3 points at 17,722.3. The Smallcap index marginally outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was up at 1.76:1.

Nifty overcame the hesitation seen on the previous day, and marched ahead. It could now stay in the 17,639-17,800 band in the near-term.

Stock picks:
 
Buy Bank of Baroda (CMP: Rs 170.85) | Target: Rs 183 | Stop-loss: Rs 153
The stock price is trading within the big symmetrical triangle, which adjoins major swing highs and lows since Dec 2022. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle. The chances of bullish breakout is higher as the stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily chart. Primary trend of the PSU bank Index is bullish, as it has been holding above its 200 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have turned bullish on daily charts.
 
Buy The Ugar Sugar (CMP: Rs 100.75) | Target: Rs. 112, 124 | Stop-loss: Rs 89
The Downward sloping trend line breakout is seen on the daily charts. Price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish, as the stock is holding above long-term moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. Sugar Sector has started performing well after healthy correction.

==================================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal.
 

Topics :Stock callsMarketsHDFC SecuritiesBank of BarodaNifty OutlookMarket Outlook

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Merger overhang to delay HDFC Bank's re-rating, caution analysts

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Nifty outlook and two stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani

Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi codifies 'excuse-exclude' norms used by AIFs for managing portfolios

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story