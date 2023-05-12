HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread strategy on ACC for May series

>> Long build up seen in ACC Future, up 10 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2 per cent
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 10 March 2023
>> Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend
>> Cement stocks are placed well on the short term chart
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.