HDFC Securities recommends to buy Mastek, CCL Products; here's why

Nifty View

Nifty formed a spinning top-like formation after a small rise. This could mean possible reversal of the uptrend, which will get confirmed once 18,120 is breached on the downside. A level of 18,345 on the upside could offer resistance.

Buy Mastek

Last close: Rs 1,747

Target: Rs 2,000

Stop-loss: Rs 1,600

The stock price has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily charts. On the week ended 21st April 2023, the stock price broke out from consolidation with significant jump in volumes.



On May 2, 2022, the stock resumed its uptrend after running correction from recent swing high. The stock is placed above its 20, 50 and 100 days EMA.



Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on its weekly charts. IT sector has started its outperformance after long time.

