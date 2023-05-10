HDFC Securities recommends to buy Mastek, CCL Products; here's why

Last close: Rs 1,747
Target: Rs 2,000
Stop-loss: Rs 1,600
On May 2, 2022, the stock resumed its uptrend after running correction from recent swing high. The stock is placed above its 20, 50 and 100 days EMA.
Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on its weekly charts. IT sector has started its outperformance after long time.
Last close: Rs 599.6
Target: Rs 680
Stop-loss: Rs 548
Moreover, the stock has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart and registered new all time high. The price rise is accompanied by jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators, too, have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).