Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe



If the US Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, it will be due to negative shocks, she added. Markets are too optimistic with their projections around the reversal in interest rate cycle and there are still many risks beneath the surface, says Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Head of Global Economics & Research at Credit Suisse.



Hechler-Fayd'herbe said it's not the time for investors to relax because there is quite a lot of uncertainty beneath the surface, whether it is on the geopolitical front or the economic outlook. "Of course, it can happen. It cannot be excluded if some negative shocks affect the economies. But then this shock could also mean many more negative outlooks for the economy," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said during the release of the "Supertrends 2023" report by Credit Suisse.



"It takes a certain amount of lag before slowing might appear,” said Hechler-Fayd'herbe. Moreover, the cumulative effect of the interest rate will only transpire and affect economies in the months ahead.



And even the Swiss National Bank, which held interest rates negative for so long, will probably take some time before reaching its terminal rate. She said a lot of good performance in equity markets was driven by hopes that central banks might reverse interest rate hikes by the end of the year. Though the Fed has reached the peak of its rate hiking cycle, ECB is not yet finished with theirs.



Hechler-Fayd'herbe said the new problem that the Federal Reserve is facing is entrenched inflation. "Several central banks are still on a tightening course. Even as far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, expecting interest rate cuts next year is not realistic. The US economy is proving resilient, and its labour market is running at red hot levels,' said Hechler-Fayd'herbe.



Moreover, China's reopening will likely add to global manufacturing and economic growth at some point. "We are a long way from where the Federal Reserve might feel comfortable or compelled to change interest rate policy which it has done so far," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said.