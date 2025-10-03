HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

HDFC Securities has raised its rating on V-Mart Retail to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’. The brokerage has also hiked the target to ₹840 per share from ₹830, as it sees risk-reward favourable. The target price implies 18.3 per cent upside from Wednesday’s close at ₹709.8 per share.

The upgrade comes as the brokerage highlights steady core performance, clear signs of recovery in the Unlimited (fashion stores chain of the company), easing losses at LimeRoad, and a sharp correction in the stock price since September 2024.

Let’s break down what makes HDFC Securities optimistic about V-Mart Retail:

Stock correction overdone

In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s fall of 4.7 per cent. HDFC Securities sees this stock correction as “overdone” as the performance of core V-MART stores has remained steady, while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play with 40 new stores added since the acquisition are now firing at 5-6 per cent pre-IND AS EBITDAM, as compared to 1.5 per cent for legacy stores. Ebitdam refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin. The format added 11 new stores (net basis) in the

past four quarters, vis-à-vis a muted FY23-25 period. Limeroad (LR) losses continue to ebb. Healthy demand momentum HDFC Securities’ channel checks suggest demand across the northern belt remains firm. While the prolonged monsoons temporarily impacted sales in July and August 2025, a recovery was visible in September, partly helped by an early Pujo season (in Q3 last fiscal). V-Mart Retail continues to guide for high single-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG). Notably, while V-MART is not directly impacted by revised goods and services tax (GST) rates on apparel, management expects higher footfalls as GST savings in other categories may have a positive trickle-down effect on value fashion demand. The brokerage has penciled in 16 per cent revenue growth in Q2FY26.