HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

Let’s break down what makes HDFC Securities optimistic about V-Mart Retail:
Stock correction overdone
Healthy demand momentum
Improving KPIs and operating efficiency
Other operational highlights:
- Sales density expected to show 4 per cent/10 per cent improvement for core V-MART/Unlimited, respectively, in Q2.
- Gross margin cut of 60 basis points (bps) is factored in.
- Inventory efficiency improving: Only 8–10 per cent of inventory is more than two seasons old; inventory days reduced from 104 (Q1FY24) to 89 (Q1FY26).
- The research house bakes in 15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 200 bps margin expansion over FY25–28E (Ebitdam rising from 4.4 per cent in FY25 to 6.4 per cent in FY28). It also expects 60 net store additions in FY26.
Outlook
