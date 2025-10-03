Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex's fall of 4.7 per cent

V-Mart Retail share price
Credit: Official website
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Securities has raised its rating on V-Mart Retail to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’. The brokerage has also hiked the target to ₹840 per share from ₹830, as it sees risk-reward favourable. The target price implies 18.3 per cent upside from Wednesday’s close at ₹709.8 per share. 
 
The upgrade comes as the brokerage highlights steady core performance, clear signs of recovery in the Unlimited (fashion stores chain of the company), easing losses at LimeRoad, and a sharp correction in the stock price since September 2024.

Let’s break down what makes HDFC Securities optimistic about V-Mart Retail:

Stock correction overdone

In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s fall of 4.7 per cent. HDFC Securities sees this stock correction as “overdone” as the performance of core V-MART stores has remained steady, while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play with 40 new stores added since the acquisition are now firing at 5-6 per cent pre-IND AS EBITDAM, as compared to  1.5 per cent for legacy stores. Ebitdam refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin. The format added 11 new stores (net basis) in the
past four quarters, vis-à-vis a muted FY23-25 period. Limeroad (LR) losses continue to ebb.

Healthy demand momentum

HDFC Securities’ channel checks suggest demand across the northern belt remains firm. While the prolonged monsoons temporarily impacted sales in July and August 2025, a recovery was visible in September, partly helped by an early Pujo season (in Q3 last fiscal). V-Mart Retail continues to guide for high single-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG).
 
Notably, while V-MART is not directly impacted by revised goods and services tax (GST) rates on apparel, management expects higher footfalls as GST savings in other categories may have a positive trickle-down effect on value fashion demand. The brokerage has penciled in 16 per cent revenue growth in Q2FY26.

Improving KPIs and operating efficiency

V-MART’s focus remains on its value proposition, passing on sourcing efficiencies to customers through vendor consolidation, streamlined merchandising, and new category additions such as beauty and personal care (BPC) and fashion accessories.

Other operational highlights:

  • Sales density expected to show 4 per cent/10 per cent improvement for core V-MART/Unlimited, respectively, in Q2. 
  • Gross margin cut of 60 basis points (bps) is factored in. 
  • Inventory efficiency improving: Only 8–10 per cent of inventory is more than two seasons old; inventory days reduced from 104 (Q1FY24) to 89 (Q1FY26). 
  • The research house bakes in 15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 200 bps margin expansion over FY25–28E (Ebitdam rising from 4.4 per cent in FY25 to 6.4 per cent in FY28). It also expects 60 net store additions in FY26. 

Outlook

“V-MART remains one of the more disciplined value retailers in our coverage,” HDFC Securities said, adding that improving KPIs, easing drag from Unlimited and LimeRoad, and a modest growth/margin ask leave upside for investors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

Metro Brands' growth promises hit by stretched valuations, say analysts

Gold vs Silver: Where to invest, how much and price targets?

Amara Raja: Analysts keep Buy on strong LAB, margin gains and lithium push

Premium

GST 2.0, rural recovery may boost prospects for vehicle financiers

Topics :V-Mart RetailStock AnalysisBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story