Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, October 3, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Friday amid mixed global market cues. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 12 points at 24,938.5. The markets were closed on Thursday, October 2, on account of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday, following gains on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.65 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.6 per cent. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed for holidays.

Overnight, the US equity markets settled at record highs as investors shrugged off the concerns around the US government shutdown. The Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.4 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.06 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones rose around 0.17 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 3, 2025: New listings: Shares of Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of Telge Projects, Earkart, Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products, and Chatterbox Technologies will list under the SME category.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sales at 6,87,220 units in September 2025, compared with 6,37,050 units in September 2024, according to an exchange filing. In the domestic market, sales increased 5 per cent to 6,47,582 units from 6,16,706 units in the year-ago period. The company's exports almost doubled to 39,638 units, up 94.8 per cent from 20,344 units last year. Maruti Suzuki India: The automobile major reported a The automobile major reported a 2.7 per cent increase in total sales to 1,89,665 units in September 2025 compared to 1,84,727 units in September 2024, according to an exchange filing. The company's domestic sales declined 6.1 per cent to 1,47.461 units against 1,56.999 units in the year-ago period. However, its exports surged 52.2 per cent to 42,204 units from 27,728 units.

Sammaan Capital: Abu Dhabi-based Avenir Investment RSC, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, has Abu Dhabi-based Avenir Investment RSC, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, has acquired a 43.46 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital by investing ₹8,850 crore. The investment was made through a preferential allotment of 636.6 million shares, positioning Avenir as the new promoter of the company. Following this acquisition, International Holding Company is preparing to initiate a mandatory open offer in compliance with SEBI’s takeover regulations. TVS Motor: The company reported its The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales , surpassing the 15 lakh unit milestone in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26). The company reported total sales of 15.07 lakh units, reflecting a 22 per cent year-on-year growth from 12.28 lakh units in Q2FY25. Two-wheeler sales contributed significantly to this performance, rising 22 per cent to 14.54 lakh units, up from 11.90 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tata Power Company: The company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has The company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for a contracted capacity of 80 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. The capex for the project is ₹1,200 crore. InteGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The airline announced the The airline announced the resumption of its services to China , connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily, non-stop flights starting October 26. IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo Aircraft to operate these flights. Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly. TBO Tek: The company's wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, TBO LLC, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in US-based Classic Vacations for $125 million.