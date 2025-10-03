Gold vs Silver: Where to invest, how much and price targets?

As the rally in precious metals takes centre stage in 2025, most analysts recommend a larger allocation to gold over silver despite the latter's outperformance this year.

In the current calendar year (CY25), spot gold prices in dollar terms rallied 47.3 per cent to a record $3,896.8 on Thursday, while spot silver has surged 62 per cent to $48, outperforming major asset classes. MCX spot gold is up 54 per cent to ₹1,16,933 per 10 grams, while silver is up 68.7 per cent to ₹1,44,888.

ALSO READ | Gold, silver outshine equities in H1, rupee loses amid global woes The equity benchmark Nifty and Sensex have given a mere 5 per cent gain, while the broader Nifty Midcap and Smallcap have been in the red thus far in CY25, ACE Equity data shows. Even among other non-conventional investment avenues, gold and silver have outperformed, with the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, having risen by 22.2 per cent

Gold, silver: Buy, sell or hold? The rally this year was mostly fueled by central bank purchases, geopolitical concerns and tariff uncertainty, analysts said. Most agreed that there was still upside left in the rally, although a temporary dip could be possible, which could be used to buy for the long-term. Between the two precious metals, analysts prefer allocating more to gold given its 'safe-haven' appeal. "This is an opportune moment to participate," and "it’s still the early innings of a long commodity supercycle," Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. A balanced split works best with 60 per cent in gold for stability and a monetary hedge, and 40 per cent in silver for higher beta and growth-linked upside, Dasani said. "Gold provides insurance against macro shocks, while silver’s industrial story could lead to outsized gains."

It is time to focus more on gold rather than silver, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, as silver has been more volatile. "Steady demand is likely to keep gold prices firm; hence, gold is likely to outperform silver in the short term." However, Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Investments, said that both precious metals are due for a correction, which will not be too deep. "From a long-term perspective, one can invest at the current levels in a staggered manner on any dips." ALSO READ | Chris Wood sees gold prices at $6,600 in a secular bull market; here's why Any bull run comes with some healthy correction, and hence, a certain amount of cool-off in the name of profit-booking could be seen, Manav Modi, analyst - precious metal - research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said. "Any cool-off in the tariff tensions, geopolitical risks or change in rate cut expectations, there could be a near-term correction."

Digital vs physical gold; How to invest? For investment purposes, digital gold in the form of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (MFs) is more effective over the physical form, analysts said, citing storage costs, making charges, and liquidity challenges. Silver is even more difficult to hold physically due to bulk and purity risks, Dhasani said. "Here too, ETFs or exchange-traded platforms offer a better solution." On a broader investment scale, Modi said that investment allocation in an investor's portfolio should be based on one's risk profile and tenure of investment. "At least 10 per cent of the allocation is advised in Gold and Silver of the total portfolio."

Gold, silver price outlook As regards prices, spot Gold is likely to extend its rally towards $3,875 level on a weak dollar and lower US treasury yields across the curve, according to a recent note from ICICI Securities. Further, expectation of sluggish growth in the US job markets would also support the bullion to trade higher, it said. "Additionally, the risk of government shutdown ahead of the October 1 funding deadline would provide support to the bullions." MCX Gold December is expected to rise towards the ₹117,500 level as long as it stays above the ₹115,200 level, ICICI Securities said. MCX Silver December is expected to rise towards the ₹145,500 level. Key support for the December futures exists near the ₹141,700 level.