Share price of HEG moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹559.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the promoter company acquired 190,000 shares of the company via open market deals.

At 12:24 PM; HEG share price was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹555.85 on the BSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was flat or down 0.07 points at 25,708.60. A combined 5.02 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE (4.68 million) and BSE.

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, HEG has underperformed the market by falling 11 per cent, as against 2 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The stock price of HEG had hit a 52-week high of ₹672 on December 31, 2025.

Redrose Vanijya LLP buys 0.10 per cent stake in HEG via open market Redrose Vanijya LLP, a member of promoter group, bought 190,000 equity shares representing 0.10 per cent of total equity of HEG via open market purchase, according to a disclosure made by the company to stock exchanges. Post acquisition, Redrose Vanijya LLP holding in HEG increased to 29.40 per cent from 29.30 per cent, data shows. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS Meanwhile, on February 12, 2026, SBI Funds Management informed that SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes sold 2.45 million equity shares representing 1.27 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HEG.

Post transaction, SBI MF holding in HEG declined to 3.516 per cent from 4.786 per cent. SBI Energy Opportunities Fund held 7.11 per cent holding in HEG at the end of December 31, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows. HEG business outlook HEG business is intrinsically linked to the steel industry, particularly in relation to the steel manufactured via the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) method, which is predominant in the western world and the Middle East. An analysis of the global steel sector indicates that approximately 50 million tons of new Green field EAF capacities are likely to be operational in the next few years between now and end of 2027/28 while about 10 mmt has already been operational. From several other announcements made by some of the large steel companies, another 30 to 40 mmt of additional EAF are likely to be installed post 2028. This augurs well for the company, HEG said in its FY25 annual report.

Meanwhile, currently, anode powder – a critical material for lithium-ion battery production is entirely imported from China. Credible research indicates that India's domestic demand for anode powder is projected to reach 100,000 to 140,000 tons annually by 2030, driven by the scaling up of local cell manufacturing. With commercial operations in place, the management said the company will be well-positioned to capture a share of this growing market and contribute to the development of a localised, resilient battery supply chain. The board has approved the Scheme of Arrangement under which the Graphite business will be transferred to HEG Graphite Limited, which will also be listed on the stock exchanges. The anode business will remain under HEG Limited.

While near-term visibility remains limited, disciplined supply, improving utilization trends in certain markets, and the continued shifts from EAF steel making provide support to the medium-term industry fundamentals. Looking ahead, the global transition towards low-emission EAF steelmaking continues to accelerate, driven by climate goals and regulatory momentum. The management reiterates that this transition is expected to generate incremental graphite electrode demand of approximately 200,000 tons by 2030, excluding China, reinforcing the industry’s long term growth potential. Meanwhile, as per media reports, the newly proposed Industrial Accelerator Act is expected to come in the coming days, with green steel will be the focus point. The proposal will classify steel based on emissions generated during production, pushing manufacturers toward lower-carbon processes.