SBI, BoB, PNB among 5 PSU Bank stocks that can rally up to 17%; say charts

SBICurrent Price: ₹935 Likely Target: ₹1,095 Upside Potential: 17.1% Support: ₹906; ₹890; ₹880 Resistance: ₹937; ₹974; ₹1,025 SBI continues to trade at life-time highs for the third straight trading session. Technical chart suggests the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,095 on the upside, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹937, ₹974 and ₹1,025 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up as SBI holds above ₹880, with interim support seen at ₹906 and ₹890.
Bank of BarodaCurrent Price: ₹275 Likely Target: ₹315 Upside Potential: 14.6% Support: ₹266; ₹259 Resistance: ₹279; ₹289; ₹300 Bank of Baroda stock is seen testing the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart around ₹279 levels. On the upside the stock can spurt to ₹315; with interim resistance likely around ₹289 and ₹300 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹266 and ₹259 levels.
PNBCurrent Price: ₹121.60 Likely Target: ₹133 Upside Potential: 9.4% Support: ₹117; ₹114 Resistance: ₹124; ₹127 PNB is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock trades above ₹114, with near support visible at ₹117. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹133 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹124 and ₹127 levels.
Central Bank of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹40.15 Likely Target: ₹45.50 Upside Potential: 13.3% Support: ₹39.81; ₹38.12; ₹36.65 Resistance: ₹41.70; ₹42.25; ₹44 Central Bank of India stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (₹39.81) for the second straight trading session for the first-time since December 2024. The stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹41.70; above which it can potentially zoom towards ₹45.50 levels.
PSBCurrent Price: ₹31.56 Likely Target: ₹34 Upside Potential: 7.7% Support: ₹30; ₹28.50 Resistance: ₹33 PSB stock is seen recovering from oversold zones. The stock can potentially rally towards its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹34, with interim resistance likely around ₹33. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹30 and ₹28.50 support levels.
