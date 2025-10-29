Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia mixed; Wall St. at record; US Fed interest rate decision eyed
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, October 29, 2025: At 7:07 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50.4 points lower at 26,140.5, indicating a firm start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, October 29, 2025: US Fed interest rate decision, Q2 results, along with mixed global cues are likely to influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
Global cues
Nikkei jumped over 1 per cent to a fresh record high on Wednesday amid mixed Asian trade, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, widely expected to deliver a second consecutive 25 bps rate cut. Markets see near 100 per cent odds of the move, which would bring the federal funds rate to 3.75 per cent-4.00 per cent.
Elsewhere, the Topix was flat, Kospi added 0.17 per cent while ASX 200 fell 0.16 per cent after Q3 CPI rose 3.2 per cent, the fastest in over a year, topping forecasts. Hong Kong markets remained closed for holidays.
Overnight, Wall Street hit fresh records, with the S&P 500 up 0.23 per cent, the Nasdaq advancing 0.80 per cent, and the Dow gaining 0.34 per cent, all marking new intraday highs.
Q2 results
Varun Beverages, Apollo Pipes, LIC Housing Finance, RailTel Corporation of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, PB Fintech, NLC India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Radico Khaitan, Sanofi India, United Breweries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Quess Corp, APL Apollo Tubes, NTPC Green Energy, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, HPCL, Mahanagar Gas, Steel Authority of India, Le Travenues Technology, Fino Payments Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Brigade Enterprises, and NMDC will announce their quarterly earnings on October 29.
IPO corner
Orkla India IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription today.
Also, Game Changers IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Jayesh Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Commodity corner
Oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, extending losses for a third session as investors weighed US sanctions on Russia’s top oil firms and a possible OPEC+ output hike. Brent crude settled down $1.22, or 1.9 per cent, at $64.40 a barrel, while US WTI dropped $1.16 to $60.15.
Gold also slipped to a three-week low as waning hopes for US–China trade progress reduced safe-haven demand ahead of the Fed’s rate decision. Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $3,952.87 per ounce, while US futures declined 0.9 per cent to $3,983.10.
Oil prices also edged lower as OPEC’s plans to raise output outweighed optimism over a potential US-China trade deal and renewed US sanctions on Russia. Brent crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $65.62 a barrel, while WTI eased 0.3 per cent to $61.31.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi seeks details after MCX hit by four-hour outage, probe underway
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought details from the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) that faced a four-hour trading disruption, said sources.
On Tuesday, the country’s largest commodities bourse was hit by a technical glitch, rekindling concerns among market participants about its trading infrastructure. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Beauty parade in full swing as Reliance shortlists bankers for Jio IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL), now in the middle of a beauty parade for selecting bankers for the upcoming Jio Platforms IPO (initial public offering) during the first half of 2026, is looking at the end of this calendar to finalise the top financial team that will manage the listing and provide advisory services through the process.
A decision on merchant bankers — expected to be multiple in numbers — as well as on the size of the IPO of the telecom behemoth is likely by the end of December, sources said. Because of the year-end holiday season in many parts of the world, it could spill over to early January. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty contracts hit record open interest; Advent sells 2% in ABCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty contracts set an all-time high open interest of $21.23 billion (₹1.86 trillion) as of October 24, 2025. The record level, representing 410,100 contracts, surpassed the previous peak of $20.84 billion. Trading operations in GIFT Nifty began on July 3, 2023. As of October 24, cumulative volumes have crossed 52.22 million, with total turnover exceeding $2.37 trillion, the exchange said. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multi-asset funds take divergent paths on gold, silver allocation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As gold and silver prices scaled new peaks, multi-asset fund managers took divergent routes on their commodity exposure. While half the top 10 schemes pared their allocations to gold and silver over the past year, others increased their bets to capture the rally’s momentum.
At the end of September, the largest scheme — ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund (MAAF) — had 10.5 per cent of its corpus invested in commodities, down from the recent peak of 12.6 per cent in November 2024, shows data from Value Research. Schemes offered by SBI, Nippon India, UTI, and WhiteOak Capital have also seen a decline. However, MAAFs of Kotak Mahindra, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP, and Tata have seen a rise in gold and silver exposure. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Adani Green, Shree Cement, Mazagon, Oil India, Hudco
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Capital:The Tata Group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 33 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,128 crore in Q2FY26, supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. NII grew 23 per cent YoY to ₹2,637 crore, while fee income surged 59 per cent YoY to ₹588 crore. Tata Capital’s shares closed 0.64 per cent higher at ₹330.95 on the BSE.
TVS Motor Company:The company reported a 42 per cent rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in Q2FY25, driven by record two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹14,037 crore from ₹11,229.5 crore a year earlier. The company’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 23 per cent to a record 1.51 million units in Q2FY26, up from 1.23 million units in Q2FY25. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top minds to brainstorm at the three-day BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s premier event for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, kicks off on Wednesday, bringing together top officials from the government, regulatory, banking, insurance, equity markets, and the fintech space.
The three-day summit will focus on India’s economic outlook amid rising geopolitical tensions and new American tariffs that threaten to disrupt the country’s growth trajectory, among a host of other important topics. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher
-- S&P 500 soared 0.23 per cent
-- Dow Jones gained 0.34 per cent
7:29 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:29 AM IST