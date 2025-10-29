CreditAccess Grameen shares drop 7% after Q2 results; time to buy the dip?

CreditAccess Grameen share price today
CreditAccess Grameen Q2 results: Key highlights
- CreditAccess Grameen’s net profit jumped 109 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), but fell 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹130 crore.
- It reported net interest income (NII) of ₹1,030 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q. CreditAccess’ NIM expanded 75bps Q-o-Q.
- It’s credit costs also declined to around 8.7 per cent in Q2FY26 from 9.4 per cent in Q1FY26.
- On the asset quality front, it noted an improvement in collection efficiency (excluding arrears) to 94.5 per cent (vs 93.2 per cent Q-o-Q), reducing gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to 3.7 per cent from 4.7 per cent Q-o-Q.
CreditAccess Grameen guidance
- The lender’s disbursement and AUM declined by 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, over the previous quarter.
- The management, thus, guided for lower end of its earlier FY26 AUM growth of 14-18 per cent, even as it expects strong growth in H2FY26.
- CreditAccess management also guided to exit FY26 with RoA of ~4 per cent, followed by ~4.5 per cent in FY27.
- The management also revised its credit cost guidance for FY26-27 upward by ~40-50bps in FY26 due to higher PAR accretion in few states and an additional 30-40bps from increased ECL provisioning, resulting in a total increase of 70-100bps in FY26E.
CreditAccess Grameen stock: Should you buy or sell? What brokerages say:
Emkay Global Financial Services | Retain 'Add' | Target price: ₹1,550
Axis Securities | Maintain 'Buy' | Target: ₹1,685
JM Financial Institutional Securities | Downgrade to 'Add' | Target: ₹1,560
