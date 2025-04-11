Here is why JSW Energy shares were buzzing in trade on April 11
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has completed its largest acquisition to date with the ₹12,468 crore purchase of a 4.7 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy platform from O2 PowerSI Reporter New Delhi
climbed 3.87 per cent to ₹501 apiece on the NSE, during the intra-day trade on Friday, April 11. The northward move in the company’s share price came on the back of the news that its, JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary, has completed its largest acquisition to date with the ₹12,468 crore purchase of a 4.7 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy platform from O2 Power, a platform jointly established by global investment organisations EQT & Temasek in 2020.
"The platform is valued at an enterprise valuation of approximately ₹12,468 crores, after adjustments under the share purchase agreements. The Company will have a steady state Ebitda generation of ₹1,500 crores from 2,259 MW capacity (likely to be operational by June 2025)," JSW Energy said in a release.
"This acquisition brings high-quality assets across resource-rich states, along with management team and employees having a proven track record in planning and execution. This strategic acquisition brings us closer to achieving our 20 GW capacity target significantly before 2030. O2 Power also brings additional connectivity for 900 MW, which will facilitate our future growth," said Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy.
A part of JSW Group, JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India. The company has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission. JSW Energy began commercial operations in 2000, with the commissioning of its first 2x130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, the company has steadily enhanced its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 10 GW ahead of FY2025 target, ensuring diversity in geographic presence, fuel sources and power offtake arrangements. As of April 11, the power generation company has a market capitalisation of ₹85,570.74 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of Nifty Next 50 index on the NSE.
JSW Energy shares have dropped nearly 24 per cent year-till-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has corrected nearly 4 per cent during the same period.
At around 12:51 pm on Friday, the company’s shares were quoted trading at around ₹489.70 per share, up 1.53 per cent from its previous close of ₹482.30 per share on the NSE.
Meanwhile, the benchmarks - BSE Sensex was trading higher by 1,526 points or 2.07 per cent at 75,373, and NSE Nifty50
at 22,894, up 495 points or 2.21 per cent.