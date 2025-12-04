Home / Markets / News / Here's why Adani Enterprises share price rose 2% in trade on December 4

Here's why Adani Enterprises share price rose 2% in trade on December 4

Adani Enterprises informed the exchanges that AdaniConneX Private Limited, a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely 'AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited'

Adani group, adani enterprises
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises shares were trading higher on the bourses after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary to carry out the business of construction, development, and operation of data centers.
 
Following the news, the company's stock price rose 1.91 per cent to ₹2,231.70 during intraday trade.
 
Though the stock price has moderated, the counter continued to attract buying interest on Thursday. At 11:17 AM, Adani Enterprises shares were trading at ₹2,219, up 1.33 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,189.80 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 31.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 26,237. A combined total of 0.7 million equity shares of the company worth ₹154 crore had changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday.
 
Adani Enterprises shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,970.90–₹2,408.70 per share on the NSE. As of December 4, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,87,337.45 crore on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Adani Enterprises expands data center footprint

Adani Enterprises informed the exchanges that AdaniConneX Private Limited, a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely “AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited” with a subscribed capital of ₹1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.
 
AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited has been incorporated to carry out the business of construction, development, and operation of data centers.
 
"We inform that AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACX), a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely ‘AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited’ in India on December 3, 2025," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing on the NSE.
 
According to the filing, Adani Enterprises, through ACX, indirectly holds 50 per cent of the share capital of ACXHTL.
 
Earlier, on December 2, Adani Enterprises had announced that Astraan Defence Limited (“ADL”), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, allotted 10,09,40,000 equity shares (representing 49 per cent of ADL’s share capital) to MSM Group S. R. O (“JV Partner”) at ADL’s board meeting held on December 2, 2025. Consequently, the shareholding of Agneya Systems Limited (the immediate holding company of ADL and a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company) in ADL has diluted from 100 per cent to 51 per cent.
 
Additionally, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, completed the divestment of a 25 per cent stake in its subsidiary World Plate Collective Cuisines Limited (WPCCL) in favor of AJ Holding Limited. Consequent to the completion of the above transaction, AAHL and AJ Holding shall hold equity shares of WPCCL in the ratio of 75:25, the company said in the exchange filing.
 

Adani Enterprises

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

