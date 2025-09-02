Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares soared 12% to hit fresh 52-week high
Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today: Shares of aerospace and defense company Apollo Micro Systems continued their northward movement for the third consecutive session and climbed as much as 11.98 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹298.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intraday deals on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. At 1:25 PM on Tuesday, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading at ₹290.95 per share, up 9.13 per cent from its previous close of ₹266.60 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 46.70 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be valued at around ₹1,328 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.
Apollo Micro Systems shares have surged 23.20 per cent in the last 3 trading sessions, according to NSE data. The stock has been on a steady upward trajectory since Friday, August 29, after the company announced that it had been approved as a production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) – Vighana, under DCPP by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Apollo Micro Systems further informed the exchanges that it has entered into an agreement with DRDO for the Transfer of Technology (TOT) of the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for the NASM-SR missile.
Apollo Micro Systems Q1FY25
During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY25), Apollo Micro Systems' net profit rose 119.57 per cent to ₹18.51 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. The comapny's revenue from operations rose 46.47 per cent to ₹133.58 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹91.20 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previosu fiscal year.
Apollo Micro Systems share price history
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems have yielded a solid return to its investors in the last year. The defense stock has advanced 67 per cent in the last month and a whopping 163 per cent in the last six months.
Year-to-date, the company’s shares have gained 140 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex has advanced by 2.3 per cent during the same period.
