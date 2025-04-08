Here's why Bharat Electronics shares advanced 5% in trade on April 8

BEL share price: Aerospace and defence company Aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as the stock rose as much as 5.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 287.85 per share.

The northward move in the BEL share price came after the company announced that it has signed a deal with the Defence Ministry worth Rs 2,210 crore , for supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF).

In an exchange filing, BEL, said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs.2,210 crores (excluding taxes) for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force.”

According to BEL, these systems are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC and DRDO, with manufacturing carried out by BEL.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1200 pts higher at 74,350; Nifty at 22,550 Additionally, the EW Suite includes a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS), all of which will considerably improve the combat survivability of the helicopters by providing effective countermeasures.

BEL said, including this deal, it now has accumulated orders worth Rs 2,803 crore in the current financial year (FY26).

Also Read

BEL Q3 results

BEL reported a strong December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results. Its Q3FY25 profit zoomed 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,311 crore, from Rs 859.6 crore in Q3FY24, on the back of strong operational performance and a healthy order book. READ MORE

About BEL

Established in 1954, BEL is renowned for its expertise across various domains. It specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems. Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.

The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 2,08,401.79 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 9:18 AM, the BEL share was trading 4.41 per cent higher at Rs 285.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.62 per cent higher at 74,324.61 level.