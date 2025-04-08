Stocks to Watch Today, April 8: Titan, TaMo, BEL, KPI Green, Adani Ports

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Stock markets today will remain volatile on Tuesday, April 8, as investors will continue to monitor the evolving situation around tariffs and trade war.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he would impose additional tariffs of 50 per cent on China , April 9 onwards, if Beijing fails to roll back its proposed 34-per cent tariffs on US imports by April 8. China, later, said it "resolutely opposes" Trump's threat.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed retaliatory tariffs of 25 per cent on some US goods on Monday.

That said, Asian markets are attempting a comeback on Tuesday morning with Japan's Nikkei index up 6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 per cent, Australia's ASX200 1.2 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 0.8 per cent.

GIFT Nifty, on its part, was up 387 points at 22,651 level at 7:03 AM.

US stock futures, too, were edging higher this morning. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were about 1 per cent higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 1.1 per cent. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.2 per cent.

Overnight, however, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.91 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10 per cent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Auto stocks:

As per a Reuters report, the Indian government is mulling reducing tariffs on car imports from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent in stages, at the request of the European Union . This follows a similar request from US President Donald Trump weeks ago.

Tata Motors shares price:

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, said after market hours on Monday that it, successfully, achieved its net debt zero target in the previous financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The car maker also ended the FY with a net cash positive status.

On the sales front, JLR clocked 111,413-units of wholesale dispatches (up 1.1 per cent year-on-year and 6.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter) and 108,232 units of retail dispatches (down 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y but up 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q).

Titan Company share price:

Titan Company, a Tata Group firm, said in its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) business update that its key business segments registered a consolidated yearly growth of 25 per cent for the quarter and 21 per cent for the financial year (FY25).

The revenue growth was led by the Jewellery segment (up 25 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25), Watches (22 per cent Y-o-Y), EyeCare (19 per cent Y-o-Y), and Other Emerging Businesses (7 per cent Y-o-Y). CaratLane, meanwhile, clocked a growth of 22 per cent Y-o-Y.

Adani Ports share price:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) , located at the Port of Colombo, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

PN Gadgil Jewellers share price:

PN Gadgil's consolidated revenue grew 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25, the jewellery retailer said in its quarterly business update. The company's retail operations recorded a revenue growth of 50 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4, and accounted for 81.5 per cent of the total revenue.

Among the non-retail segments, E-commerce saw a notable growth of 243.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25 (contributing 5.7 per cent in total revenue), and Franchisee Operations clocked revenue increase of 37.2 per cent Y-o-Y (accounting for 11.7 per cent of total revenue). PN Gadgil Jewellers saw a same store sales growth (SSSG) of 26.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

KPI Green Energy share price:

The company has terminated a 66.20-mega watt Hybrid Power Project, won from Sai Bandhan Infinium under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, due to change in project technical requirement post the receipt of the order.

Global Health share price:

The Medanta-chain of hospitals has received an offer from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL), Government of Assam, to acquire a land parcel measuring 3 acres in Guwahati, Assam, for the purpose of setting

up a super speciality hospital.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price:

Expanding its footprint further, the hotel chain said it has signed a license agreement to start a new chain of hotels under the name 'Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels' in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and will start operations in the next financial year.

Brigade Enterprises share price:

The real estate player has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a -.37-million square feet residential project. The Gross Development Value of the project is around ₹225 crore. The project will be spread across 10 acres and 37 guntas, and will be a mix of premium plots and apartments.