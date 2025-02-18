Here's why BHEL share price slipped 5%, hit 52-week low on February 18

BHEL share price: State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares were under pressure on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, as the stock price dropped as much as 5.09 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 183.60 per share.

The downfall in the BHEL share price came after the company announced that an arbitration has been initiated against the company for a claim and interest by Ducon Technologies Inc., USA.

In an exchange filing, BHEL said, “BHEL-BAP Ranipet hereby intimate that a claim of $30,89,179.05 & Rs 3,78,64,057.80, respectively, plus interest has been made by Ducon Technologies Inc., USA and Ducon Infratechnologies, (formerly known as Ducon Technologies (I)), Thane, India, against BAP-Ranipet and an arbitrator has been appointed on February 17, 2025 by Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), New Delhi and the same is being defended by BHEL.”

BHEL Q3 results

BHEL’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 134.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 60.3 crore in Q3FY24, on the back of higher revenues.

Total income soared to Rs 7,385 crore in the December quarter of FY25, as against Rs 5,599.6 crore in the December quarter of FY24. READ MORE

About BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services.

BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 64,157, according to BSE. The company falls under BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 335.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 183.60.