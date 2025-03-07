Why Inox Wind share price jumped 8% on March 7? Check details here

Inox Wind share price: Shares of Inox Wind were seeing intense buying action from investors in Friday's trading session, driving the company's stock price higher.

Inox Wind share price was gaining after the company disclosed before market open on Friday, March 7, in an exchange filing that it is secured an order to suppply its 3 megawatt (MW) class turbines to a leading renewable energy developer.

In early trades, In early trades, Inox Wind shares surged 8 per cent from its previous day close to hit an intraday high of Rs 165.35, on the BSE. The company's shares opened at Rs 155 on Friday, while in the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 153. However, at 10:13 AM, Inox Wind shares pared some of their gains, and were trading higher by 6.07 per cent, at Rs 162.40.

In comparison, the In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 93 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 74,441, around the same time.

Moreover, in the month of March, Inox Wind stock has climbed over 6 per cent in the past four trading session, since Monday, March 3, 2025. The stock has gained 43.11 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 106.98, hit on March 14, 2024, while its 52-week high stands at Rs 262.10, touched on September 23, 2024.

Inox Wind stock, part of the BSE 500 index, had a market capitalisation of Rs 21,382 crore as of writing this report.

With regard to the order received by the company, it is for the supply of 51 units of 3 MW class turbines to a leading renewable energy developer for a project being developed in Tamil Nadu, according to its exchange filing.

The company has also been roped in to provide limited scope engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project, along with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

"We are delighted to announce a large 153 MW order from one of the leading renewable energy players in India, adding another strong customer to our well diversified and large orderbook," Kailash Tarachandani, group CEO, Inox Wind, stated in the exchange filing.

Inox Wind Q3 results

Inox Wind, part of the $12-billion INOXGFL Group, is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing independent power producers (IPPs), utilities, public sector utilities and corporate investors. It is primarily focused on two business verticals, chemicals and renewable energy, with a manufacturing capacity of around 2.5 GW per annum for its its state-of-the-art 3 MW series WTG offering.

The company's order book expanded by 28 per cent in the October to December quarter, standing at 3,286 MW at the end of Q3FY25, up from 2,575 MW in the year ago period.

Inox Wind reported a a six fold or 613 per cent surge in profit after tax at Rs 239 crore for Q3FY25, compared to Rs 33 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenues also grew by 96 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 994 crore, from Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the period rose by 192 per cent to Rs 290 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 99 crore in Q3FY24.