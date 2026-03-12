Here's why DOMS Industries share price surged 14% in trade on March 12

DOMS Industries Share Price Today: Shares of stationery sector player DOMS Industries were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, March 12. The company’s share price climbed as much as 13.89 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹2,389.10 per share on the NSE during the day’s deals.

Though the company’s shares pared some gains, they continued to see high investor demand on Thursday. At 11:16 AM, the company’s shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹2,362 per share on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 12.60 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,097.70 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 23,750, down 116 points, or 0.49 per cent.

The northward movement in the DOMS Industries share price was led by high-volume demand. So far during today’s deals, a combined total of 2.35 million shares of DOMS Industries, estimated to be worth ₹54.4 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,455.35 crore on the NSE as of March 13. Nirmal Bang says 'Buy' DOMS Industries stocks; sees 18% upside Earlier, on March 9, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang initiated coverage on DOMS Industries with a ‘Buy’ rating on the scrip, calling the company an integrated category leader with capacity-led growth and structural earnings compounding. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹2,820 per share on the company’s stock. The assigned target price implies an 18 per cent upside potential from the current market price.

“DOMS Industries stands out as a best-in-class structural compounder, delivering 22 per cent revenue CAGR and 24 per cent earnings CAGR with sustained ROE of 20 per cent, supported by deep backward integration and category leadership,” said the brokerage in its report. The company’s share price since then has bounced nearly 18 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,023.9 per share, touched earlier this month on March 9, 2026. DOMS Industries Q3FY26 results highlights The company reported a 13.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹61.4 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹54.3 crore in Q3FY25.