Here's why Honasa Consumers share price rose 8% in trade on December 30

Honasa Consumer share price: Shares of Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer, were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, December 30. The company's stock price gained 8.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹299.4 per share on the BSE.

Honasa Consumer's shares extended their upward momentum for the second consecutive session, advancing 11.52 per cent over the past two trading days, according to data from the NSE. However, the stock is still over 10 per cent shy of its 52-week high of ₹334.2 per share, which was recorded earlier this year on June 9, on the NSE.

That said, although the stock has pared some of its gains, it continues to see high demand from investors on Tuesday. At 01:10 PM, Honasa Consumer shares were trading at ₹293.30 per share, up 5.88 per cent from their previous close of ₹277 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,881, lower by 61 points, or 0.23 per cent. So far, a combined total of 1.95 million equity shares of Honasa Consumer, worth approximately ₹564 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE today. Here's why Honasa Consumer shares were ruling higher on Tuesday The upward movement in Honasa Consumer's stock price came after the company announced that its promoter, Varun Alagh, had increased his equity stake in the company. On December 29, 2025, Alagh acquired 18,51,851 equity shares, constituting 0.57 per cent of the company’s total share capital, through a block deal at a price of ₹270 per share, aggregating to ₹49,99,99,770.