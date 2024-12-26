Ramky Infra share price jumps 5% after securing order worth Rs 215 cr

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure surged up to 4.74 per cent at Rs 634.20 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. Ramky Infrastructure share price gained after the company received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 215.08 crore project from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

“We are pleased to inform that the company has received "Letter of Acceptance" from Hyderabad Meh'opolitan Wa ter Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for Manning, Operation and Maintenance of STPs' and its connecting Interception and Diversion under HMWSSB jurisdiction for a period of five years,” the company said in a statement.

In the second quarter of the 2024-25 financial year (Q2FY25), Ramky Infrastructure reported net sales at Rs 527.42 crore, reflecting a 9.35 per cent decline compared to Rs 581.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company posted a quarterly net profit of Rs 83.02 crore, marking a 26.29 per cent drop from Rs 112.62 crore in Q2 FY23. Ebitda stood at Rs 164.25 crore, down 25.77 per cent from Rs 221.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, on the equities side, Ramky Infrastructure’s stock has given a mixed performance as in the last six months it has surged 10 per cent, while dropping 21 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has fallen 0.19 per cent, in the last six months and gained 10 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 4,309.64 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 45.68.

Also Read

At 10:23 AM; the shares of the company were up 2.83 per cent at Rs 622.65 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 78,478.64 level.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Ramky Infrastructure is engaged in a diverse range of construction and infrastructure projects across sectors such as water and wastewater management, transportation, irrigation, industrial parks (including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, commercial, and retail property development.

The company has a widespread presence with five zonal offices and three regional offices across India, along with an overseas office in Sharjah, UAE. It operates through two primary business segments: (i) the construction business, managed directly by the company, and (ii) the developer business, comprising nine subsidiaries and an associate.