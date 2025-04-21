Here's why Jio Financial Services shares were buzzing in trade on April 21

Jio Financial Services share price: Shares of Jio Financial Services climbed 1.43 per cent to ₹250 per share on the NSE, during the intra-day trade on Monday, April 21, 2025. The uptick in the company's price follows the company's announcements of its results for the fourth quarter for financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), as well as an announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders.

Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 results

Jio Financial Services, in an exchange filing dated earlier on Thursday, April 17, announced that its consolidated net profit rose to ₹316.11 crore for the final quarter of Q4FY25, up 1.8 per cent from ₹310.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY24), according to the exchange filing filed by the company.

The company's total income rose 24 per cent to ₹518 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹418 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. On the flip, the company’s total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to ₹168 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹103 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For FY25, the company's net profit also improved marginally to ₹1,612.59 crore from ₹1,604.55 crore reported in FY24. READ MORE

Jio Financial Services dividend 2025

Jio Financial Services has further announced that its board of directors has recommended to pay a dividend reward to its shareholders. "The board of the company recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," reads the exchange filing.

Jio Financial Services is engaged in the business of investing & financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator, and payment gateway services. The company listed on the exchange after the financial services business from Reliance Industries (RIL) was demerged/transferred into the company in 2023. As of April 21, the company boasts a market capitalisation of ₹1,56,795.54 crore on the NSE. Jio Financial Services is a constituent of the Nifty50 index on the NSE.

Jio Financial Services shares have posted a decline of nearly 19 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 1.6 per cent during the same period.

Jio Financial Services shares have a 52-week range of ₹394.70 - ₹198.65 on the NSE.

At around 1:55 PM on Monday, the company’s shares were quoted trading at around ₹246.80 per share, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close of ₹246.47 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 26 million equity shares of Jio Financial Services estimated to be valued at around ₹644 crore exchanged hands on NSE and BSE today.

Meanwhile, the benchmarks - BSE Sensex was trading higher by 1,010 points or 1.29 per cent at 79,563, and NSE Nifty50 at 24,165, up 314 points or 1.32 per cent.